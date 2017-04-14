Police: Driver Struck By Car While Running From Fiery Crash

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in East Windsor crashed into the median and an SUV, rolled over in a fiery crash and was struck by a car as he ran across the highway, according to state police.

State police said a 23-year-old Farmington man driving a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville was going north on the southbound side of I-91 near exit 45 in East Windsor just before 10 p.m. when he hit a median and an SUV, then crashed into the median again.

At that point, his car rolled over and caught fire and he ran from the vehicle, over the median and across the northbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a driver.

The man who was struck was taken to Baystate Hospital after suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

The drivers of the two other cars sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating and they ask witnesses to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.