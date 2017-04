A car carrier caught fire on I-95 south in Old Lyme Sunday.

Interstate 95 south has reopened between exits 71 and 70 after a car carrier caught fire, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT reported that a car carrier had caught fire around 11:45 a.m. All lanes of the highway were closed while crews worked to extinguish the blaze and clear up the mess.

The right lane of the highway remains closed.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.