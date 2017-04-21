Maine Child Injured in Crash on I-95 in Conn.

A 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 North in Westport around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a Honda Accord and a Toyota Camry stopped abruptly near exit 17 because of slow-moving traffic, but the Subaru Forrester behind them did not and pushed a Camry into the Accord.

Casey Savage, a 9-year-old boy from Kittery, Maine, was a passenger in the Toyota and suffered a serious head injury, according to state police. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital, according to state police.

The drivers of the Camry and Forrester were also taken to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Accord was not injured.