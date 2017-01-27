When Jonathan Baptista opened his storage unit at Hyperspace in Holliston, Massachusetts, he found that his cars, jewelry, Michael Jordan sneakers and motorcycle had been stolen. (Published 2 hours ago)

Jonathan Baptista is furious after finding everything in his storage unit stolen in Holliston, Massachusetts.

"Two cars were missing," he said. "A race car, a very nice, hooked-up street performance vehicle."

The last time he visited the Hyperspace storage was in November. But when he went to check on his belongs last week, the cars, his jewelry, Michael Jordan sneakers and a motorcycle had vanished.

"When I opened the shed to the thing. It was like a feeling of I have nothing," he said. "I have to start all over again. I've been working since 14 building these cars up, saving and collecting these Jordans. Standing in line."

Baptista fears he won't see his property again — and the owners of Hydrospace aren't looking to reimburse him because his storage wasn't insured.

"It's a nice neighborhood," Baptista said. "The crime rate is low."

The owner of the Hyperspace Storage Company declined to comment. Holliston police say they are still investigating the incident.