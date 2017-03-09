IRS Warns of Phishing Scam Requesting Tax Info

The Internal Revenue Service is warning people about an email scam that asks for people's tax information.

It's a simple email that appears to come from a company executive.

"It looks like it's from the boss," said IRS Special Agent in Charge Joel Garland.

The email typically targets the human resources or payroll departments, asking for W2 tax form information for company employees.

The scam is now evolving beyond the corporate world, targeting school districts, restaurants and hospitals.

"A lot of these emails are originating from offshore," said Garland. "From overseas."

The popular phishing scam is making the rounds especially now at tax time and the IRS is urging people to be alert and careful with their personal information.

The scam has already risen to the top of the IRS "Dirty Dozen" for 2017, a list of the worst scams facing taxpayers, according to Garland.

If you do receive an email and you're not sure if it's legitimate, you're urged to tell your manager at work and report it to the IRS.