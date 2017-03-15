Today (Wednesday): Cold wind, building clouds, snow showers. Highs around 30, wind chill in the 10s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Clearing, patchy ice. Lows around 20, wind chill near zero. Thursday: Sun to clouds, highs in the 30s.

Clean up continues today behind yesterday’s powerful blizzard that dropped up to two feet of snow across portions of New England. This will make digging out a little bit tougher for many.

Widespread swath of 12 to 18 inches was observed across the region and blizzard conditions were met across the Merrimack Valley north to the Maine and New Hampshire coasts up to Portland, Maine.

Winds roared above hurricane-force across the coast with places like Wellfleet and Chatham gusting to 79 mph. Mount Washington gusted to 138 mph during the late afternoon.

An icy and frozen snowpack remains after snow transitioned to rain late-day yesterday as the storm traversed north. Today will feature much calmer weather and some sunshine.

Across the north, snow showers and squalls will continue as moisture from yesterday’s storm lingers overhead. A breezy west wind will continue today, averaging between 11 to 13 mph, gusting to as high as 25 mph. Scattered clouds will build back into the area today as snow shower activity ramps up. Otherwise, today will be a cold with highs reaching into the low 30s south and the mid 20s north.

Partly cloudy skies will be around tonight with light snow showers lingering across the higher elevations and over the open ocean. A gusty west wind will pick up overnight, gusting from 30 to 35 mph for some locales.

A drier air mass moves in closer to daybreak, scouring out remaining moisture in the atmosphere. Lows will drop into the teens across New England. A cold day is on tap for Thursday as our winter storm finally exists the region into Canada. Winds continue to be blustery with 20 to 25 mph gusts. Temperatures won’t moderate that much, reaching into the mid to low 20s north to low 30s south.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with lighter winds and a march sun angle warming temperatures to near 40 degrees with northern New England remaining in the upper 20s.

The next weather system will impact New England on Saturday. A low pressure system will move in from the Great Lakes, bringing light snowfall accumulations to southern New England.

We will continue to watch this system’s development and progression as we approach the weekend because temperatures may be too warm for an all-snow event. Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers are expected on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees south and in the mid 30s north.

