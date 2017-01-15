Icy Mess Ahead

We’re expecting beautiful weather for Martin Luther King Day. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures throughout New England – a perfect day to hit the slopes. I did a quick check of the mountains in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine – conditions look terrific.

Tuesday starts off dry and sunny. Most of us will be going back to school and work. We should have no issues getting into work, but going home might be a little hairy for some. This season we haven’t had a lot of cold air to work with as storms approach. We’ve seen snow, change to sleet, change to rain. Why? It’s because we haven’t had a strong area of high pressure to the north.

We’ll be on the warmer side of the storm system as low pressure cuts to our west. However, we should have high pressure situated over eastern Canada keeping the cold air locked in (at least at the surface even on the warmer side of the storm). It's going to be a tough forecast Tuesday night. Temperatures between the clouds and the ground are forecast to be a degree or two on either side of the freezing mark. If the temperature is 33° or 34° we could see freezing rain or rain. With a temperature of 31° or 32° we could see sleet, snow or ice.

If you can leave work closer to 5 PM, you should be in good shape. The wintry precipitation should begin by 6 PM.