Icy conditions have created a horrible commute for drivers this morning, with multiple crashes reported on highways across the region.

Northbound lanes at Interstate 95 northbound at Exit 29 in Wakefield, Massachusetts were shut down after a multi-car crash. Massachusetts State Police are urging motorists to avoid the area, with delays of over an hour expected.

State police say multiple ramps on Interstate 93 and the Mass Pike are also being shut down or at a complete standstill. They say that back road alternatives are also icy.

The Leverett Connector outbound has been shut down after a major crash. The northbound lane was closed on the Zakim Bridge and has since reopened.

I-93 northbound has been hit with a seven-car pileup in Medford, Massachusetts and a 10-car crash in Woburn, Massachusetts.

At least four cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 495 northbound at West Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

An overturned tractor trailer is leaking fuel on the Mass Pike eastbound before Route 122 in Milbury. Several lanes have been reportedly closed.

At least nine cars are involved in crashes and spinouts on Route 128 near the Mass Pike in Weston, Massachusetts. The northbound lane has been shut down north of I-93.

A serious crash caused delays on the Grove Street overpass on Route 128 in Newton, Mass. (Published 6 minutes ago) (Published 6 minutes ago)

A spinout crash on Route 3 southbound at I-495 in Lowell, Massachusetts is also causing delays.

Wellesley police report that there are multiple traffic crashes on Route 9 east near Cedar Street.

A 15-car pileup has been confirmed westbound on Storrow Drive, and the ramp has been shut down both ways at Charlesgate.

The Boston Police Department reports that there are over a dozen multi-car accidents involving 10 or more cars scattered all across the city. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.