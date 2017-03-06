Illegal Monkey Seized From New Hampshire Home | NECN
Illegal Monkey Seized From New Hampshire Home

    New Hampshire Fish & Game Department

    Wildlife officials are looking for a legal home for a monkey after it was confiscated from a home in New Hampshire.

    Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they received a report that a monkey was being kept at a Laconia home.

    Following a search warrant on Monday afternoon, Conservation Officers seized the monkey that they say was in possession of Penny Dessalines, 47, and Burnie Johnson, 51.

    The animal was safely transported to a veterinarian who specializes in primate care.

    Conservation Officers, the veterinarian and local wildlife rehabilitators are now trying to find the illegal pet an acceptable place to live.

    Dozens of states have bans on owning monkeys as pets including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island.

    It's unclear if Dessalines and Johnson will face any charges or fines.

