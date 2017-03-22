Multiple cases of pro-Trump vandalism in Hyannis, Massachusetts, have some immigrants in the community concerned.

The word "Trump" and the phrase "Making Hyannis Safe Again" has been spray-painted on a fence at the intersection of Sea and Norris streets three times, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Some residents, including Carlos Barbosa, vice chairman of the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands Inc. board of directors, claim the graffiti targets the local immigrant population.

Barnstable Police Chief Paul MacDonald said that it was an isolated incident that doesn’t target any specific group.

The fence is on property owned by a South Yarmouth resident, who is a Russian immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years.