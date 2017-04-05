Immigrants Day to Be Held in Boston

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition will hold its annual Immigrants Day ceremony and rally at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday.

According to MIRA Coalition there will be a speaking program from 10-11 a.m. with Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, Senate President Stan Rosenberg, Representative Juana Matias, and Senator Jamie Eldridge.

There will also be members of the immigrant and refugee community.

Following the program, there will be a rally across the street from the State House at 12 p.m.

MIRA Coalition says the rally hopes to send the message that "Massachusetts’ immigrants stand strong, and lots of citizens stand with them."

The event will be live=tweeted @MIRACoalition and those who attend are encouraged to use #ImmigrantsDayMA on social media.