Somerville Mayor, Bristol County Sheriff Debating Immigration

By Jeff Saperstone

    A week after exchanging barbs over their stances on undocumented immigration, Somerville's mayor and Bristol County's sheriff are facing off during a panel on Thursday.

    Mayor Joseph Curtatone and Sheriff Thomas Hodgson are among those speaking at a UMass Law immigration symposium in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, according to State House News Service.

    Curtatone and Hodgson both made headlines after Hodgson said elected leaders such as Curtatone should be arrested for allowing so-called "sanctuary cities," and Curtatone fired back by calling Hodgson a "jack-booted thug."

