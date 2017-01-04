PD: Impaired Driver Gets in Fiery Crash With Child in Car | NECN
PD: Impaired Driver Gets in Fiery Crash With Child in Car

    New London Police

    A woman was driving under the influence with a 3-year-old child in the car when she flipped her vehicle over in a New London shopping plaza, where it caught fire and crashed into five other vehicles, according to police.

    Police responded to New London Shopping Center, at 322 South Frontage Road, at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several reports of a car rollover and possible fire.

    Police said 23-year-old Giana Velez, of New London, had another woman and a 3-year-old child in the car. Investigators determined that she had been going north on Interstate 95, got off at exit 82A and onto South Frontage Road, where she lost control of the car while traveling at a fast speed and flipped it several times in the parking lot. 

    The car caught fire, witnesses said, and hit five other cars that were parked and unoccupied. All five vehicles were disabled because of the crash.

    No one was injured and police said Velez is not the 3-year-old's mother but she is a relative.

    Velez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and, or drugs, child endangerment while driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating under suspension.

    She was released after posting bond.

    Police ask anyone with information to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.

