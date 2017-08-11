Increasing Moisture; Cold Front Approaching

Moisture will increase through the atmosphere overnight tonight, producing some showers after midnight, arriving from west to east. We’ll also see some areas of fog into early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows slip into the mid to upper 60s south, near 60 north. Saturday should dawn with raindrops for many communities as a round of showers marches from west to east across New England, but these showers are not expected to last all day – in fact, we think most towns are dry by midday with just some scattered showers redeveloping during the afternoon and mostly focused in the mountains and hills of New England.

A cold front will cross the region Saturday night into Sunday, meaning a humid Sunday morning turns noticeably more comfortable by late day with a fair sky, save for some far North Country showers, and highs in the 80s for many, 70s North Country.

Right now, next week is looking really good, especially if you chose that for your vacation week! There’s just an elevated chance of some showers Tuesday and Saturday, but even those chances are fairly brief and limited with an extended stretch of high temperatures 75-80° showing up in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.

If you are interested in trying to see the Perseid Meteor Shower that is expected to peak this weekend, the best night to do so would be Sunday night as the clouds exit. As always, stay tuned to NBC Boston/necn for the very latest forecast updates.