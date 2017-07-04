High pressure continues to slowly expand into New England, tranquil weather will round out the holiday weekend.

The weather will be exquisite today for barbecues, with mainly sunny skies and a passing shower across the northern tier of Maine – one or two may drop south towards the coast. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s – a sea breeze in the afternoon will keep the southeast coast a few degrees cooler.

The UV index is ranked “very high”, beach-goers and anyone heading outdoors should lather on the sunscreen. Fireworks look great under crystal clear skies, smoke will actually have a difficult time dispersing under light winds.

Temps will dip into the low 70s in the evening, with lows in the 50s by morning. The center of high pressure will move into the gulf of Maine tomorrow, making for another beautiful and pleasant day.

Independence Day Forecast Preview

Mostly sunny, highs near 80. (Published 5 hours ago)

Highs will crest into the 80s once more under a blend of sun and thin clouds. A warm front takes aim at the region on Thursday, denoted by a renewed tropical air-mass surging in.

Passing showers are expected across Western & Northern New England in the afternoon before a cold front triggers more showers and storms Friday – with the potential to linger through Saturday.

We will dry out and become more seasonable again for the upcoming weekend.