One person died Saturday following a three alarm fire at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. (Published Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016)

Two men have been indicted for allegedly setting a deadly fire in an abandoned building in Boston last year.

Suffolk district attorney's office said a grand jury returned indictments charging Marcus Dozier, 46, and Kenneth Ford, 44, with second-degree murder and arson on June 28 in connection with the Nov. 5 on George Street in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

The fire killed 29-year-old Michelle Trentor and left a second victim with life-threatening injuries.

Dozier was arrested on Monday and was arraigned Wednesday, where he was ordered to be held without bail.

Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Investigators say the fire happened inside an abandoned building that was used by a group of homeless men and women in which to live and use drugs.

Ford and Dozier made statements to different witnesses that there was "something in the house" that they "need to get rid of" and that people should leave and "not ask questions," according to prosecutors.

The second victim, who has only been identified as a 37-year-old homeless man, survived his injuries after staggering from the building while on fire.

Dozier, who is being represented by Michael Roitman, will return to court on Aug. 3. It's unclear if Ford has an attorney.