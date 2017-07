More videos (1 of 9)

Child Among Victims in East Hartford Shooting

A 5-year-old and one man were shot in East Hartford on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on Great Hill Road just before 4 p.m.

Crime scene tape is blocking off the road while police investigate.

Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

An ambulance transported both the victims to Hartford Hospital.

NBC Connecticut crews are at the scene gathering more information.

No other information was immediately available.