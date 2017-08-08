Inmate Walks Away From Housing Unit in New Hampshire - NECN
New Hampshire

Inmate Walks Away From Housing Unit in New Hampshire

By Tim Jones

    NH Dept. of Corrections
    Christopher Michael Lanagan

    Officials in New Hampshire are searching for an inmate who walked away from a transitional housing unit in Manchester late Monday night. 

    Christopher Michael Lanagan, 33, of Manchester, ran away from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit around 11:30 p.m. after staff questioned him about unauthorized property he had.

    The state Department of Corrections says Lanagan was sentenced to two to five years with 261 days of time served credited to his sentence for operating after being certified a habitual offender. 

    He is eligible for parole on November 9 and his maximum release date is July 30, 2020. 

    Lanagan is described as 5’7” tall and 190 pounds. He has dark hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms, forearms, and chest.

    Anyone with information should contact police.

    Published 13 minutes ago

