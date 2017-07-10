Inmate Walks Away From New Hampshire Housing Unit

A New Hampshire inmate is missing after walking away from a transitional housing unit in Manchester, according to the state department of corrections.

Michael Maurice Chiasson, Jr., 41, ran away from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit on Friday after a corrections officer questioned him about unauthorized property in his possession.

Chiasson is 5’9”, 172 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced to 4 to 20 years for sexual assault. He had previously served two 3-6 year sentences for theft. He was admitted to the New Hampshire State Prison on June 18, 2013 and was eligible for parole Feb. 21, 2016. His maximum release date is Aug. 22, 2027.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.