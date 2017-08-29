Inmate With History of Violence Walks Away From Halfway Home

Officials in New Hampshire are searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from a half-way house in Manchester Monday evening and failed to return.

Eric Judkins, 42, has a history of violence and should not be approached, according to the NH Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Judkins is an inmate at the Hampshire House and is serving a 27-month sentence for a serious assault on an inmate while he was in a federal prison. He was serving a 17.5-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery during the time of the assault.

Judkins is 5’10”, 160 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head. He also has an extensive array of tattoos covering his face, head, neck, chest, arm and hands.

Officials say he has many friends and family in the Manchester and Nashua area.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal, Brandon at 603-225-1632 or anonymously text the word NHTIP followed by any information to the phone number TIP411. You can also call 911 if it’s urgent.