Inside The Skinny Boston Home That Was Built Out of Spite

The “Skinny House” in Boston, which legend has it was built out of spite, has a new owner and you won’t believe just how narrow it gets inside.

The 1,166-square-foot home at 44 Hull Street in the North End sold to an anonymous buyer for $900,000 in May. The new resident is now living in a piece of Boston history, although it is probably a bit cramped to have a lot of company to share it with.

Legend says that two brothers had inherited land from their father in the 1800’s, but one of them decided to build a larger home on the land while the other was fighting in the Civil War. When the other brother returned, he decided to build the thin construction right outside his sibling’s window and block the view.

This “spite house” has no front door to get into the building and the side door to get in looks more like a window.

It boasts four floors that are less than 300 square feet each. It has all of the amenities of a normal home, just much, much more compact. Most furniture cannot fit in the building due to the tiny space allotted between the walls and stairs.

However, this unique home packs a lot into a small amount of space. All of the furniture and household needs fit snugly into the nooks and crannies of the Skinny House.

It does have a surprisingly spacious backyard for a North End dwelling, and the roof deck has some great views.

NBC Boston took a tour of this historic dwelling with a representative of the anonymous buyer so you can see this charming attraction for yourself.