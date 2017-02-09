Major Nor'easter Bringing Heavy Snow, High Winds

Well it's here. A wall of heavy snow is marching down the Pike and hitting with full force. Conditions will deteriorate quickly as the storm continues to intensify south of Long Island.

Meantime, across Southeast Mass, the temperatures are warm enough for mostly rain as the east winds bring in a brief window of warmth.

As the storm deepens, the rain will get snuffed out by a turn in the wind and a surge of cold air from the north. Our timeline keeps us in the heavy snow bands through the mid-afternoon. At times, the snowfall rates may exceed 2"-3" per hour across Southeast Mass (after a change to snow by noon). Elsewhere we expect snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. At these intensities, it's wise to stay off the roads. Plows will not be able to keep up with the pace of the snow, and some roads may become impassable. Even during the typical evening commute times of 4-7 pm, snow may be winding down, but there will still be considerable snow on the roads.

All the while, the cold will drain down. Temperatures fall throughout the day, bottoming out in the teens late. Wind chills will crumble to the single digits above and below zero. Drifting snow will become an issue as the winds howl to feed our mighty storm offshore.

Nor'easter Bringing Heavy Snow

Today: Blizzard Warning along the Massachusetts Coast south of Boston. Winter Storm Warning elsewhere. Snowfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour at times making travel very difficult. Wind from the northeast gusting 50 mph at the coast results in blowing and drifting snow, and possible power outages. Minor coastal flooding at high tide this morning. Temperatures falling through the 20s into the 10s during the late afternoon. Overnight Tonight: Snow ends this evening. Windy and cold with lows of 5 to 15. Wind from the northwest 20-25 mph. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries, high in the 20s. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of snow, mixed with rain at the shore. High in the 30s. (Published 2 hours ago) (Published 2 hours ago)

Coastal flood threat remains minimal, but there may be some splashover at high tide in the mid to late morning. Flooding of some shore roads is possible. Winds will turn to the northwest as the storm moves away in the evening, pushing the water away from the coast.

Surprisingly, snowfall amounts for this kind of storm are rather simple. You calculate how long you'll be in the intense snow, and go from there. 10-15 is our take, with some isolated 16-18 inch amounts on the North Shore and along the northern end of 128.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Interactive Radar

We'll be along with updates, new information and conditions throughout the day. Stay with NBC Boston and NECN.