International Sand Sculpting Festival Begins

Upwards of a million people are expected this year at the the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

Sculptors race against the clock to create masterpieces out of sand.

Deb Barrett-Cutulle of Saugus is undergoing her first solo effort at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting festival. Her sculpture is a genie granting a lottery wish. It's impressive and personal.

Barrett-Cutulle said, "I lost my little brother... piece of my heart and soul two years ago."

Joey played the lottery every day. She even carries his good luck charm.

"I get a laugh every time this goes off get a little emotional here and there in my own little corner thinking about him, because I know he was here every year," she said.

Sculptors take every minute to create the finest detail in the hot sun.

Some are using the time to reflect. For Barrett-Cutulle, it's creating a piece the public and her biggest fan will love.

The top prize is $5,000. There's also a people's choice award vote Saturday. The festival with food and live music ends Sunday.