Accused Interstate Bank Robber to Be Extradited

A man accused of robbing six banks across Massachusetts and New Hampshire went before a judge Thursday. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man accused of robbing six banks across Massachusetts and New Hampshire faced a judge Thursday after his arrest in Lawrence, Massachusetts the night before.

Chaka Meredith, 41, allegedly robbed four banks in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire in the last month.

The FBI had been looking for him for weeks, even offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police also arrested his girlfriend, Kristi Riley, in relation to the robberies.

They were found after officials were able to ping his cell phone.

The two went before a judge Thursday.

Meredith's defense attorney says his client was a police officer in North Carolina for two years from 2007-2009. His defense also says he is a heroin addict.

Meredith and Riley will be extradited to New Hampshire to face additional charges. Both are being held without bail in connection to the New Hampshire robberies; however, Meredith was ordered to be held on $50,000 in connection to two bank robberies in Lawrence. He waived rendition but won't be taken to New Hampshire until all Massachusetts warrents and bails are posted.

Riley is also charged as a fugitive from justice.