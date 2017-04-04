Firefighters battle a house fire in a residential neighborhood in Salem, New Hampshire following an explosion in the house.

Officials are expected to get their first look inside a Salem, New Hampshire, home following an explosion and massive fire that tore through the building Monday evening.

Authorities went to the condemned property at 20 Irving St. for a neighbor dispute over property lines.

A vehicle was seen in the driveway of the home and when officers attempted to make contact, no one inside answered, police said.

Officers then heard a hissing noise and smelled the odor of gas. While backing away, they heard a loud explosion and the windows blew out of the house. Police said the house then began to smoke and eventually was engulfed by flames.

SWAT Team Called in for NH House Explosion

Firefighters in Salem, New Hampshire, had to battle a massive house fire following an explosion on Monday evening. (Published Monday, April 3, 2017)

Firefighters then arrived on the scene to douse the flames, which could be seen shooting from the home. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Salem Fire Chief Paul Parisi said following the explosion, multiple rounds of ammunition could be heard going off inside the home.

Officials say it's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire, and the name of the owner of the condemned home has not been released.

No first responders were injured in the incident.

Neighbors have since been allowed back in their homes.