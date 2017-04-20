Investigation Continues in the Death of Aaron Hernandez

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, an explosive tight end who had been convicted of murder and last week cleared in two other killings, was discovered dead in his prison cell by a corrections officer early Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder and just last week was acquitted in two other killings before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, at approximately 3:05 a.m. He was 27.

The Legal Impact of Aaron Hernandez’s Apparent Suicide

He was pronounced dead about an hour later at UMass-Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction. He had attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming it with various items, prison officials said. He was in a single cell in a general population unit in the maximum-security state prison.

His death is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Correction. An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office in Boston to determine his cause and manner of death, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

Jose Baez, Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial, is calling for an investigation into his client's death. He issued a statement Wednesday saying that Hernandez's family and legal team are "shocked and surprised" at the news of his death.

Baez said there were no conversations or correspondence to his family or legal team that would have indicated that anything like this was possible.

John M. Thompson, the attorney handling Hernandez's appeal in the 2013 murder case, also said Hernandez's death should be "carefully and thoroughly investigated."

Also calling for an investigation into Hernandez's death is State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, whose district includes Shirley, home of the prison where Hernandez was incarcerated. He said he wants to know how often Hernandez was checked on and whether foul play could have been involved.

Prison officials said they are not aware of any suicide note written by Hernandez and they had no concern that Hernandez might take his own life.

Hernandez's former agent, Brian Murphy, tweeted on Wednesday morning that there was "absolutely no chance" that he took his own life. He said Hernandez "was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life."

Jury Acquits Aaron Hernandez of Double Murder Charges

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of all but a gun charge in a lengthy trial in the 2012 shooting deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. But he was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating his fiancee's sister.