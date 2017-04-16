Ipswich DPW Employee Injured by a Falling Tree | NECN
Ipswich DPW Employee Injured by a Falling Tree

The DPW employee reportedly has serious - but not life-threatening - injuries

By Alexandra Prim

    Ipswich Police Department Facebook

    An Ipswich, Massachusetts Department of Public Works employee was injured Sunday by a falling tree, say police.

    Ipswich Acting Fire Chief Jeff French requested a medical helicopter to transport the worker, an unnamed 46-year-old Gloucester resident, to Massachusetts General Hospital at 10:20 am.

    The DPW employee reportedly has serious - but not life-threatening - injuries.

    According to police, the falling tree incident occurred while Ipswich DPW crews, along with Ipswich fire fighters and members of the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control, were conducting overhaul operations to find and wet down hot spots in wooded areas left over from yesterday's forest fires.

    Crews are still on the scene carrying out these operations.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

