Iranian Man Enters US To Care For Dying Daughter Following Travel Ban Lift | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Iranian Man Enters US To Care For Dying Daughter Following Travel Ban Lift

By Elysia Rodriguez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    After getting stopped by President Trump’s travel ban, an Iranian father is now finally able to enter the country and see his dying daughter. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    After getting stopped by President Trump’s travel ban, an Iranian father is finally able to enter the country and see his dying daughter.

    When Nasrollah Shirazi found out his daughter was dying from cancer, he decided to move from Iran to the United States to help care for her. He had the proper documents to enter the United States, but not a single airline would allow him to board a flight out of his country.

    With time running out, and the health of his daughter deteriorating, Shirazi worried his family was walking down an uncertain path.

    But today, he was finally able to enter the country.

    “I thank God for this I am so happy,” Shirazi says. “It’s a huge relief. It’s been a tough week obviously, for the whole family.”

    Now Shirazi is traveling to West Virginia to start caring for his daughter. He says he’s grateful he made it in time to be with her in what may be her last days.

    Published 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices