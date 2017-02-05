After getting stopped by President Trump’s travel ban, an Iranian father is now finally able to enter the country and see his dying daughter. (Published 44 minutes ago)

When Nasrollah Shirazi found out his daughter was dying from cancer, he decided to move from Iran to the United States to help care for her. He had the proper documents to enter the United States, but not a single airline would allow him to board a flight out of his country.

With time running out, and the health of his daughter deteriorating, Shirazi worried his family was walking down an uncertain path.

But today, he was finally able to enter the country.

“I thank God for this I am so happy,” Shirazi says. “It’s a huge relief. It’s been a tough week obviously, for the whole family.”

Now Shirazi is traveling to West Virginia to start caring for his daughter. He says he’s grateful he made it in time to be with her in what may be her last days.