It's a White Christmas, But Only for Part of New England

By Michael Page

    A file photo showing snow on trees.

    It's a white Christmas for far western and northern New England this year, but not in the rest of the region after mild air and rain dominated Christmas Eve.

    Clouds and rain will clear out Saturday night, with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Watch for a few slick spots as that happens.

    Winds will also become gusty, especially in northern New England during the nighttime hours.

    Christmas itself will be sunny and breezy with highs near normal, in the 30s and 40s. That means no travel issues across New England. Outside of the northeast though, a major snow storm will snarl travel in the north central part of the country.

    Monday will bring increasing clouds to New England, with a light wintry mix developing late in the day across parts of Northern New England. Just rain showers are likely farther south, where it stays milder.

