J. Keith Motley Steps Down as Chancellor of UMass Boston

J. Keith Motley, Chancellor for the University of Massachusetts Boston, announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his position.

A release from the university stated that Motley informed UMass President Martin T. Meehan of his decision which would be effective on June 30.

“It has been my honor and greatest pleasure to serve as chancellor of UMass Boston,” said Motley. “I love this university, and my years here have been among the best of my life. It has been deeply rewarding to see how much we accomplished together. Bringing people from many communities into one community to do great things – often against great odds – is in the nature of this place.”

Although he is stepping down, Motley will remain at the institution. He will be going on a sabbatical then will return as a tenured faculty member.

Motley became Chancellor of UMass Boston on July 1, 2007. During his time, UMass officials said enrollment grew by 25 percent and research funding increased by 53 percent.

Meehan said that Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Barry Mills will serve as interim chancellor beginning July 1 until a permanent replacement is made.

“Chancellor Motley is an inspirational leader whose decade at the helm of UMass Boston resulted in strengthened academic programs, increased enrollment and the transformation of the campus,” said Meehan. “He concludes his tenure as chancellor having successfully elevated the institution while preserving its vital mission and its contributions to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth.”