Portrait of President John F. Kennedy, from the TV show, JFK Assassination - As It Happened.. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)

A diary written by former President John F. Kennedy in 1945 following his time spent as a journalist during World War II will be auctioned in Boston Wednesday.

His "Only" diary is for sale by his former research assistant, Deirdre Henderson.

Kennedy wrote the 61-page diary following his two-month stint as a journalist in the summer of 1945, following Germany's surrender. He traveled through war-torn Europe, chronicling his experiences.

At the end of that summer, Kennedy decided to fun for Congress, beginning his journey to the White House.

Kennedy hand-wrote 12 pages of the diary and typed the rest. He then passed it off to Henderson, who was a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950's.

Kennedy, who was the 35th U.S. president, served from January 1961 until he was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.

The live auction will take place at RR Auction’s Boston Gallery at 1 p.m.