Jacoby Brissett Pens Open Letter to President Obama

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jacoby Brissett, the third string quarterback for the New England Patriots, took to Instagram Wednesday night to pen an open letter to President Barrack Obama.

The letter came the evening before Brissett and the Patriots were set to meet with President Donald Trump at The White House to celebrate their 2016 Super Bowl victory.

"As I prepare for the honor of visiting the White House," wrote Brissett, "I will think of you, mainly because the White House is a different, and better place because you lived there."

Brissett played an essential role in the Patriots rode to victory last season. Amidst the drama of Deflategate and star quarterback Tom Brady's absence, Brissett stepped in to play his first regular season game in week two after second-string QB Jimmy Garoppollo suffered a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins. The next week, Brissett started against the Houston Texans, leading the team to a 27-0 victory. He started again the following week in the Patriots' 16-0 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Brisett's performance in the early games of the 2016 season have earned him a special status among Patriots fans. He was one of 34 Patriots to attend The now-Republican White House on Thursday.

"Thank you for blazing a trail," he wrote to President Obama, "but for more than that, for leaving a paved road behind you for others to climb on."