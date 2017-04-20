Jacoby Brissett Pens Open Letter to President Obama

Jacoby Brissett, the third string quarterback for the New England Patriots, took to Instagram Wednesday night to pen an open letter to President Barrack Obama.
The letter came the evening before Brissett and the Patriots were set to meet with President Donald Trump at The White House to celebrate their 2016 Super Bowl victory.
Dear Big O, I am writing you this letter to say thank you. I want to thank you for what you have done for this country – outside of politics. Honestly, I don't know enough about politics to judge what was good or bad, but I want you to know that when you said "Yes We Can" – a young man dreaming a dream from rough circumstances in Florida heard you. When you were elected President for the first time I was 16 and I watched you make the never-imaginable, attainable and I heard your cry to inspire hope. I used those words as motivation and saw your achievement as an opportunity and permission to work make my dreams come true too. You were the President of the United States – the highest office in the world. You broke a barrier and a stereotype proving not every minority has to use a ball to make a way. You've inspired a lifetime of dreamers young and old. Now, kids from my community – and my future children – will know that there is no dream too big – even they could be the President of the United States. As I prepare for the honor of visiting the White House, I will be there as a Super Bowl Champion – and I will think of you, mainly because the White House is a different, and better place because you lived there. I was a kid that came from nothing and I am living out one of the greatest dreams of my life. I am just grateful for the opportunity to walk on the same steps as you did, and to have a platform to inspire and I hope to leave my mark on history the way you did. One day, when I meet you, I will shake your hand and say thank you to your face but until then this kid is going to continue to dream until I can’t anymore. Thank you for blazing a trail, but for more than that, for leaving a paved road behind you for others to climb on. The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your DREAMS - Oprah Yes we can!! DREAM BIG!! Thank you, Jacoby Brissett P.S Holla at me to help you with your broke jump shot
A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on
Apr 19, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT
"As I prepare for the honor of visiting the White House," wrote Brissett, "I will think of you, mainly because the White House is a different, and better place because you lived there."
Brissett played an essential role in the Patriots rode to victory last season. Amidst the drama of Deflategate and star quarterback Tom Brady's absence, Brissett stepped in to play his first regular season game in week two after second-string QB Jimmy Garoppollo suffered a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins. The next week, Brissett started against the Houston Texans, leading the team to a 27-0 victory. He started again the following week in the Patriots' 16-0 victory against the Buffalo Bills.
Brisett's performance in the early games of the 2016 season have earned him a special status among Patriots fans. He was one of 34 Patriots to attend The now-Republican White House on Thursday.
"Thank you for blazing a trail," he wrote to President Obama, "but for more than that, for leaving a paved road behind you for others to climb on."
