Our January thaw rolls on. Temperatures today will climb into the mid and upper 50s for central and southern New England.

Across northern New England, we will climb in the upper 40s. The snow melt will continue, which is bad for the ski resorts.

An arctic front moves through Thursday night and cools us into the low 40s by Friday. The coldest weather out of the next 10 days will be on Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

We warm back up on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Next week starts off with temperatures in the 30s, but we end the week in the mid to upper 40s. Unsettled weather will persist with showers possible next week.