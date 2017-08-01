Man Sentenced in Connection With Jeremiah Oliver Case - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Sentenced in Connection With Jeremiah Oliver Case

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    NECN

    A man has been sentenced in connection with the case of a Massachusetts boy whose body was discovered in a suitcase off a highway.

    The Worcester district attorney's office confirms Alberto Sierra, the boyfriend of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver's mother Elsa Oliver, plead guilty Wednesday morning to abuse charges.

    He was sentenced to six to seven years in prison.

    The Fitchburg boy was last seen alive in September 2013 but wasn't reported missing until December of that year. His body was found off I-190 in Sterling in April 2014.

    Elsa Oliver was also charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the case.

    The DA's office is expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.

