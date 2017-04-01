JetBlue Flight From Boston Forced to Make Emergency Landing

A plane leaving from Boston Saturday morning had to make an emergency landing after a possible collision with a flock of birds.

The JetBlue flight 897 took off from the Boston Logan International airport on Saturday and was heading to San Jose, Costa Rica. The plane made an unexpected landing at the Orlando International Airport at 11:25 a.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed after a possible problem with landing gear was reported. The pilot believes the aircraft, an Airbus A320, may have collided with a group of birds during the departure from Boston. The pilot declared a state of emergency and the plane took to the ground.

The aircraft was able to land safely in Orlando and there were no reports of any injuries.