Jogger Struck by Car in Hartford

A jogger was struck by a car in Hartford on Wednesday night, police said.

The accident happened when a car heading southbound on Trout Brook Drive hit the person jogging west on Asylum Avenue around 6:35 p.m., police said.

The 30-year-old jogger sustained serious injuries, police told NBC Connecticut.

Witnesses told police that the 19-year-old driver had the green light on Trout Brook Drive. The driver is cooperating with police.

The intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue will be closed as police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.