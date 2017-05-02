Music industry titan and prolific hit-maker John Legend was honored Tuesday night by the Salem Award Foundation for his continued support of social justice.

Thousands of people attended the event at Salem State University to hear Legend perform from his repertoire of hit songs and discuss his history of activism.

Legend spoke of his Show Me Campaign, which focuses on education as a key to breaking the cycle of poverty, and the #FREEAMERICA campaign, which is aimed at ending the school-to-prison pipeline.

The singer candidly shared his opinions on the prison and education systems. "The opportunity to get a good education is sometimes a luxury," Legend said. "When it should be a right for everybody."

The ceremony was attended by members of The Brotherhood at Salem State University, who were inspired by the singer's career in activism, outside of the music industry.

"Being able to relate to him means a lot," said one member, "[he] is going to help me further my education and better myself."