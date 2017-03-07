Judge Could Consider Dismissing Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Case | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Aaron Hernandez Trial

Aaron Hernandez Trial

Former New England Patriots Tight End Faces Double-Murder Charge

Judge Could Consider Dismissing Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Case

Attorneys for Hernandez say a witness - a man who was a street sweeper at the time of the murders in 2012 - is telling a different story than what he told police

By Monica Madeja

    The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been sent home early after the judge said he needed time to consider a claim that Hernandez's lawyers have new evidence that could help their client.

    The judge in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial could consider dismissing the case after a testimony from a street sweeper who was at the scene of the crime in 2012. 

    Defense attorneys say the witness, Warren McMaster, claims his rights were violated. 

    McMaster told the judge he was threatened by police detectives when he was interviewed after the double murder. 

    New Details Emerge in Hernandez Trial

    Hernandez is charged with shooting two people to death in 2012. The defense is asking for this case to be dismissed. According to the defense, a witness has information showing police botched the investigation.
    Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner. 

    McMaster claimed he passed right by the crime scene, telling investigators he saw a white SUV with a woman in the area. That description does not match Hernandez. 

    Defense attorneys questioned police detectives yesterday. They tried to prove it's possible McMaster's story is true because there's no evidence proving otherwise. 

    Court resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m. 

