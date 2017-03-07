The judge in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial could consider dismissing the case after a testimony from a street sweeper who was at the scene of the crime in 2012.
Attorneys for Hernandez say a witness - a man who was a street sweeper at the time of the murders in 2012 - is telling a different story than what he told police.
Defense attorneys say the witness, Warren McMaster, claims his rights were violated.
McMaster told the judge he was threatened by police detectives when he was interviewed after the double murder.
Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.
McMaster claimed he passed right by the crime scene, telling investigators he saw a white SUV with a woman in the area. That description does not match Hernandez.
Defense attorneys questioned police detectives yesterday. They tried to prove it's possible McMaster's story is true because there's no evidence proving otherwise.
Court resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.