Aaron Hernandez poses with his tattoos in an undated photo

A judge has denied a motion asking to exclude former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's tattoos as evidence in his upcoming double murder trial.

Hernandez's attorneys argued their client's tattoos were irrelevant to the case; however, a judge said the tattoos could be seen as "constituting an implied admission ... or as evidence reflecting consciousness of guilt."

The ex-tight end's attorneys also pushed to toss out text messages he sent to his sports agent, arguing the texts are protected by attorney-client privilege.

A judge has not ruled on this motion.

Hernandez, who was convicted in 2015 for murdering Odin Lloyd, is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado in Boston in July 2012.

This trial is slated start Feb. 13.