Julian Edelman Imagines Opening Seafood Restaurant

Julian Edelman’s clutch catch in the waning minutes of Super Bowl LI will live forever in New England Patriots lore. But the wide receiver may have another use for the term “Edelman’s Catch” -- a seafood restaurant.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon jokingly pitched the idea last week when Edelman and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared on the show.

Edelman responded Tuesday by posting a humorous video imagining himself as a restaurateur. In the video posted to Instagram, he tosses lobster traps into the ocean, filets a fish and gets tangled up in plastic wrap.