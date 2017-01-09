Jurors Resuming Deliberations in Carjack Killer's Death Penalty Trial | NECN
Jurors Resuming Deliberations in Carjack Killer's Death Penalty Trial

The jury started deliberating last Thursday

By Tim Jones

    Verdict watch is underway as a jury is deciding if convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson should get the death penalty. 

    Sampson confessed to carjacking and killing 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey in Massachusetts, before killing a third man in New Hampshire on a week-long rampage in July 2001. 

    He was sentenced to die in 2003, but a judge overturned that jury's decision after finding wrongdoings by one of the jurors. 

    The jury started deliberating last Thursday. Jurors are faced with a complex verdict form, nearly 30 pages and with more than 250 decisions they may have to make – some of them unanimous – before they have officially reached a verdict in this case. 

