Jury Deliberations to Begin in Sampson Trial

A jury will begin deliberations on Thursday to decide if Gary Lee Sampson will be put to death for the brutal killings of two men.

Closing arguments were presented to jurors at the re-sentencing trial for the carjack killer on Wednesday. The judge is expected to instruct the jury Thursday morning and then deliberations will begin.

Sampson was convicted for the 2001 murders of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey. He has confessed to the murders, but is fighting to avoid the death penalty.

"I killed two people in Massachusetts and another one in New Hampshire the other day," the convict said in a 911 call.

Jurors in the case listened to testimony from hundreds of witnesses for and against the death penalty for about a month.

His lawyers asked the jury to consider 115 mitigating factors they say support a life sentence over the death penalty. This includes brain damage they say Sampson sustained as a child.

Sampson’s lawyers argued that putting him to death will not undo the crimes the man committed.

The defense cautioned jurors a death sentence will not bring the victims back, saying, "If we could undo all that harm by executing Mr. Sampson, I'd be the first injecting poison in his veins."

A prosecutor told the jury to give Sampson the death penalty because of the “cruel” nature of the killings.

"When you deliberate, never forget it was that man dressed to deceive and with a plan to kill," prosecutors argued. "Never forget how cruel, heinous and inhumane these murders were."