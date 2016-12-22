A New Hampshire restaurant has been charged with overserving alcohol to a Vermont man accused of driving the wrong way on an interstate and causing a crash that killed a Rhode Island mother.

The Valley News reports a North Haverhill jury recently indicted two entities connected with Peking Tokyo on felony charges of prohibited sales. An employee says neither the owner nor manager were available Wednesday.

Police say the Lebanon restaurant served Daniel Cowdrey, of Hartland, Vermont, drinks that contained several types of liquor on May 25.

That night, state police say Cowdrey was traveling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 when he struck a vehicle driven by Ellynn Koelsch, of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Koelsch was declared dead at the scene. Her 4-year-old son was hospitalized.