The jury is about to start deliberating in the trial of a central Massachusetts dentist charged with killing his wife by pushing her out of a window. (Published 2 hours ago)

The jury is about to start deliberating in the trial of a central Massachusetts dentist charged with killing his wife by pushing her out of a window.

Kathleen Desilets was found naked on the grass outside of her Massachusetts home five years ago.

She suffered serious injuries, including a tear in her heart, when she went out the window of the Princeton house she shared with her husband, prominent dentist Roger Desilets.

The 71-year-old is accused of shoving his 65-year-old wife out of a third-floor window in 2011. The prosecution and defense both say the couple's 44-year marriage was shattered earlier that year.

Closing statements were finished Friday morning.