A juvenile has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Wednesday in Farmington, New Hampshire, according to the office of Attorney General Joseph Foster.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on an unspecified street just after noon. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, including a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries. An autopsy will be conducted on the man.

The juvenile, whose name, age and gender were not revealed, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

The victims' identities are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.