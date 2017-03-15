Juvenile Charged in Double Shooting That Killed Man, Left Woman Injured in Farmington, New Hampshire | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Juvenile Charged in Double Shooting That Killed Man, Left Woman Injured in Farmington, New Hampshire

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File

    A juvenile has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Wednesday in Farmington, New Hampshire, according to the office of Attorney General Joseph Foster.

    Police responded to a 911 call at a home on an unspecified street just after noon. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, including a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The female victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries. An autopsy will be conducted on the man.

    The juvenile, whose name, age and gender were not revealed, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

    The victims' identities are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

    Published 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices