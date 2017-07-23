Juvenile Killed in Route 90 Accident

A young woman was killed on Route 90 in Massachusetts by a passing vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to Upton police, a motorist became disabled and pulled into the median.

The operator then exited and attempted to attend to the disabled vehicle.

While this was going on, a juvenile passenger also exited the vehicle.

The juvenile was struck by a motorist passing in the left lane.

She was transported to Umass Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

