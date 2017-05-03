Keep Rain Gear Handy

Friday: Mostly cloudy start with a soaking rain by the afternoon, embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By this time next week, we will be saying, "rain, rain, go away."

Aside from a few evening showers, we'll see mainly dry weather through Friday morning. Thursday, for the most part, looks like a nice day. We'll see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s – typical for this time of year.

Friday starts off dry, but clouds quickly overspread the area and thicken up. Rain will begin during the early afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall during the evening rush and into the first part of the overnight. Rainfall amounts will range from one inch to as much as 2.5 inches. We shouldn't see any flash flooding, but urban and small stream flooding is possible. All eyes on the smaller rivers and streams, they may see a rapid rise Friday evening.

The breeze will also keep up. A couple hundred feet off the ground, the winds will gust to more than 50 MPH, but with cooler air at the surface, these gusts will have a tough time reaching the surface. The strongest winds will be at the coast.

This storm will stall over us through the weekend and into next week. It will continue to weaken, but our weather will stay unsettled. It will be a week of self-destructive sunshine. What does that mean? The days will start off with sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s. As low pressure sits overhead, we have a trigger for showers and clouds. Those showers will develop during the afternoon and continue through sunset. Often, these showers don't amount to much, but the afternoons will certainly turn cool, cloudy and showery.