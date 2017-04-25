Report: Commuter Rail Overcrowding to Last Until Mid-May | NECN
Report: Commuter Rail Overcrowding to Last Until Mid-May

By Tim Jones

    Overcrowding on the MBTA commuter rails due to a lack of trains is expected to last until mid-May, according to the Boston Globe. 

    They report Keolis, the private operator of the commuter rail, will take several more weeks to provide the trains necessary to resolve the issue. 

    Keolis is planning on hiring more employees for maintenance, for which they tell the Globe there is a backlog because of a broken wheel repair machine. 

    In addition, they are hiring a specialist to study the recent rise in wheel damage on the trains. 

    Keolis is required to provide a certain amount of trains as part of its $2.7 million contract with the MBTA. That number was 362 in April, but MBTA figures show Keolis only provided 331. 

