Keolis Working to Ensure Smooth Commuter Rail Winter Service

The people behind the MBTA Commuter Rail train system are taking steps to make sure you have a smooth ride this winter. (Published 2 hours ago)

Keolis says it has been working on its winter plan for months now, hoping to avoid some of the problems they had before.

Two weeks ago, service along the North Shore wasn’t so smooth. Commuters experienced wide spread delays along the Fitchburg and Rockport lines largely because of broken rails and signal problems.

Davis Scorey of Keolis said, “The broken rails tend to happen when we get really significant rapid fluctuation in temperature.”

Keolis says this time it expects fewer issues. The agency will also have extra mechanics on standby to ensure a fast response.

Scorey said, “We have 360 coaches available today. We expect to have 67 locomotives available tomorrow.”

Keolis will keep these locomotives idling overnight to ensure the trains will work in the morning.

Scorey said, “We recommend that customers sign up for “T” alerts, use Twitter, use the website just to keep up to date.”