A number of keynote speakers are pulling out ahead of planned "free speech" rally in Boston that will follow the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The "Boston Free Speech" rally, planned for Saturday on Boston Common from 12–5 p.m., is expected to attract right-wing activists from around the country.

Organizers of the event say they're not white supremacists. They say they're only interested in free speech and oppose violence.

One woman was killed when a man plowed a car into a crowd in Charlottesville, and dozens more were injured, prompting a federal civil rights investigation; two Virginia State Police troopers were also killed when their helicopter that was flying over the chaos crashed.

City Leaders Hold Unity Vigil

A unity rally was held Monday evening in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

Three of activists planned for Saturday’s rally were in Virginia, but they have dropped plans to come to Boston.

The city says the group does not have a permit to hold the rally. It did hold a similar rally here on the Common this spring

State police say they are in contact with the state Division of Homeland Security, as well as Boston police, and are monitoring all sources, including social media. Federal authorities are also to receive this intelligence.

State officers and special operation personnel will be on standby to assist Boston police if necessary.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is speaking out against the rally.

"Boston does not welcome you here. Boston does not want you here. Boston rejects your message. We reject racism. We reject white supremacy. We reject anti-Semitism. We reject the KKK. We reject neo-Nazis. We reject domestic terrorism. And we reject hatred. And we will do every single thing in our power to keep hate out of our city," Walsh said.

